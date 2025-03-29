Santander went 2-for-4 with a walk and a run scored in Friday's win over the Orioles.

A first-inning single off Charlie Morton gave Santander his first hit with Toronto, and he added another as part of a five-run fourth inning for the Blue Jays. The 30-year-old slugger hasn't produced an extra-base hit yet in 2025, but those should come soon enough -- he banged out at least 70 in each of the last two seasons for the O's, including a career-high 44 homers in 2024.