Santander went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Sunday's 9-2 win over the Rays.

Santander has homered in every other game in June, going 11-for-35 (.314) with five long balls and eight RBI over nine contests this month. It's a continuation of the momentum he found at the plate in late May, though the uptick in power is an added positive. The outfielder is up to 14 homers, 37 RBI, 34 runs scored, 13 doubles and one triple while slashing .227/.306/.480 through 60 contests this season.