Santander went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Wednesday's loss to the Blue Jays.

Santander produced the first run of the contest with his solo shot to right field in the second inning. He's gone deep in three of his past five contests to push his season total to 12 long balls. Santander is also working on an eight-game hitting streak during which he's gone 11-for-30 (.367 average) with three homers, six RBI and seven runs.