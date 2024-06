Santander went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Monday's 7-2 win over the Blue Jays.

Santander has hit safely in nine of his last 11 games, going 12-for-41 (.293) with four homers and eight RBI in that span. He continues to dig himself out of a rough start to 2024, though he's still at a .223/.301/.450 slash line over 54 contests. Santander has added 11 homers, 33 RBI, 31 runs scored, 11 doubles and a triple while seeing steady playing time in right field.