Santander went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Friday's 5-3 extra-innings loss to the Phillies.

His eighth-inning shot off Matt Strahm sent the game to extras, but Baltimore came up short in the end. Santander has been on a tear in June, slashing .273/.333/.636 with six of his 15 homers on the season in 14 games on the month.