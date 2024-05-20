Santander (knee) is batting fifth as the designated hitter Monday against the Cardinals.
Santander aggravated his bruised knee Saturday against the Mariners and was held out of the lineup Sunday, but he's been cleared to bat in the series opener at St. Louis. The 29-year-old said Sunday that running in the outfield has been a bit problematic, so he could continue to serve as Baltimore's DH for the next few days as he completes his recovery.
