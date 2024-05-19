Santander is out of the lineup Sunday against the Mariners due to soreness and swelling in his left knee, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.
The 29-year-old served as Baltimore's designated hitter the past two days after he suffered a bruised knee Wednesday, and he aggravated the injury while running the bases. Santander said running in the outfield remains a bit of an issue, so he could be limited to DH duties for a few days as he gets back to full strength.
