Blue Jays' Anthony Santander: Slated for surgery
Manager John Schneider said Tuesday that Santander will undergo left labral surgery Wednesday and will miss roughly 5-6 months, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Santander was limited to just 54 regular-season games last year while battling injuries in his left shoulder and back. He said earlier in the offseason that he was feeling much better but later suffered a setback in January while ramping up his hitting progression, per Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca. The 31-year-old's recovery timeline leaves room for him to return before the end of the regular season, though that isn't likely to happen until after the All-Star break. With Santander out, the Blue Jays will likely rely on Nathan Lukes and Davis Schneider to start in left field for the first half of the season.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Anthony Santander: Healthy after shoulder/back issues•
-
Blue Jays' Anthony Santander: Officially moved off roster•
-
Blue Jays' Anthony Santander: Expected to depart ALCS roster•
-
Blue Jays' Anthony Santander: Back on bench for Game 4•
-
Blue Jays' Anthony Santander: Returns to lineup for Game 3•
-
Blue Jays' Anthony Santander: Scratched with lower-back tightness•