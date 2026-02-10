Manager John Schneider said Tuesday that Santander will undergo left labral surgery Wednesday and will miss roughly 5-6 months, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Santander was limited to just 54 regular-season games last year while battling injuries in his left shoulder and back. He said earlier in the offseason that he was feeling much better but later suffered a setback in January while ramping up his hitting progression, per Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca. The 31-year-old's recovery timeline leaves room for him to return before the end of the regular season, though that isn't likely to happen until after the All-Star break. With Santander out, the Blue Jays will likely rely on Nathan Lukes and Davis Schneider to start in left field for the first half of the season.