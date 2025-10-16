Santander (back) was removed from the Blue Jays' ALCS roster due to injury Thursday.

Santander was originally scratched from the lineup for Game 2 of the ALCS, though he managed to start in Game 3. The back issue has apparently persisted, with Joey Loperfido now taking Santander's place on the roster. If the Blue Jays advance to the World Series, Santander will be ineligible to play.