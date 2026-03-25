Blue Jays' Anthony Santander: Lands on injured list
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Blue Jays placed Santander (shoulder) on the 10-day injured list Wednesday.
Santander underwent surgery to repair the labrum in his left shoulder in February. He has a chance to return at some point after the All-Star break, but it's possible the Blue Jays wind up holding him back until next season.
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