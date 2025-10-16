Blue Jays' Anthony Santander: Back on bench for Game 4
Santander isn't in the lineup for Game 4 of the ALCS against the Mariners on Thursday.
Santander rejoined to the starting nine Wednesday after sitting out Game 2 with lower-back tightness, but he'll now return to the bench Thursday after experiencing renewed stiffness in his back, per Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca. Addison Barger will move to the outfield as a result, putting Ernie Clement at the hot corner and Isiah Kiner-Falefa at second base.
