Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Tuesday that Santander's left shoulder and back "finally feel normal" again, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports.

Santander was limited to only 54 games in 2025 due to a shoulder subluxation and also a nagging lower-back issue. He slashed just .175/.271/.294 in those contests and saw his strikeout rate spike to 27.6 percent. It appears Santander is healthy now, though, and Schneider believes the 31-year-old "is going to be huge for us." Santander split his time between the outfield and designated hitter in 2025 and could do the same in 2026.