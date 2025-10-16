The Blue Jays plan to remove Santander (back) from their ALCS roster, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports.

Santander was scratched from the lineup ahead of Game 2 due to lower-back tightness, and renewed soreness will keep him from playing in Game 4 on Thursday as well. The Blue Jays are still in the process of determining the severity of the outfielder's injury, but the expectation is that he will be replaced on the postseason roster. His removal would also render him ineligible to play in the World Series, should Toronto advance, effectively ending his season.