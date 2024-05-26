Santander went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in Saturday's 5-3 win over the White Sox.

Santander put the Orioles ahead with the second of their three homers in the eighth inning. He's gone 3-for-15 with two homers and four RBI over his last four contests. The outfielder is up to a .205/.284/.432 slash line with nine long balls, 29 RBI, 25 runs scored, 11 doubles, one triple and no stolen bases through 197 plate appearances. Santander started three of the last four games in right field before resting his legs as the designated hitter Saturday, so it looks like he's moved past the bruised knee that bothered him earlier in the week.