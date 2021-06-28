site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Orioles' Anthony Santander: Out of Monday's lineup
RotoWire Staff
Santander is not in the lineup Monday against the Astros, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Santander started the past two games and will head to the bench Monday for a maintenance day. Austin Hays will shift to right field while Ryan McKenna starts in left.
