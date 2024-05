Hays (calf) will begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Bowie on Tuesday, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Hays has been working out with Bowie as he comes back from a left calf strain and is now ready to test things out in game action. With Colton Cowser's production slowing the last couple weeks, Hays could have a chance to regain more reps in left field once he's deemed ready, although they might come just against lefties initially.