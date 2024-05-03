Hays will work out with Double-A Bowie this weekend but it's unclear when his rehab assignment will start, Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Hays is nursing his way back from a strained left calf, an injury he sustained Apr. 20. While an official start date for his rehab assignment has yet to be named, it's expected he'll do such at Bowie. With Colton Cowser operating as an excellent fill-in at left field with the Orioles, the team has the luxury of not being forced to rush Hays back.