Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Wednesday that Hays is still dealing with lingering effects from his left calf injury, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Hays was just activated Monday following a three-week absence and evidently is still not feeling 100 percent. He did deliver a pinch-hit double off the bench Wednesday but was then pinch-ran for. It does not sound like Hays going back on the injured list is being considered at this time, but the lingering calf issue could affect how much playing time he sees.