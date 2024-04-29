Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Monday that Hays (calf) is showing improvement, but the outfielder has yet to take part in much physical activity since landing on the 10-day injured list April 22, Danielle Allentuck of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Hays is eligible for activation later this week, but he doesn't appear to have made enough progress at this point in his recovery from the left calf strain for his return to be viewed as imminent. Prior to being shelved with the injury, Hays hit just .111 over 45 at-bats on the season and had ceded his spot in the everyday lineup to rookie Colton Cowser.