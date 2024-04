Hays said Friday that he will test out his left calf strain with some running in a couple days, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Hays injured his calf last weekend and was eventually placed on the 10-day injured list Monday. He's feeling better, but the real test will come when he does some running and ramps things back up. Before getting injured, Hays had lost his left field job to Colton Cowser.