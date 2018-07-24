Hays (ankle) will begin a rehab assignment with short-season Aberdeen this week, Steve Melewski of MASNsports.com reports.

He has resumed baseball activities with Double-A Bowie, and will soon be sent to the lower-level affiliate to begin playing in games. Hays could rejoin Bowie in a week or two, but will likely spend the rest of the season in the minor leagues.

