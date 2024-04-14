Hays is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Brewers, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Hays started in both of the first two games of the series with Milwaukee and went 1-for-6 at the dish, which improved his slash line to a still-abysmal .086/.158/.086 over 38 plate appearances. He seems to have already lost out on a regular role against right-handed pitching to Colton Cowser, though the righty-hitting Hays could make for a natural platoon partner in the outfield with either Cowser or Cedric Mullins, both of whom bat from the left side.