Hays was pulled from Saturday's game in Kansas City with calf tightness, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Hays singled and scored in the top of the seventh inning but evidently his calf began bothering at some point on the bases because Colton Cowser replaced him in left field for the bottom of the frame. It sounds at this point like more of a day-to-day injury, but the timing isn't ideal for Hays since he's already been leap-frogged by Cowser on the left field depth chart.