Hays (calf) was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday.

Hays left Saturday's contest due to tightness in his calf, and after further evaluation, it's been determined that he'll require a trip to the injured list. Manager Brandon Hyde stated after the move that he's hopeful Hays will be ready to be activated from the IL by the time his 10 days are up, per Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com. David Banuelos had his contract selected from Triple-A Norfolk and Peyton Burdick was designated for assignment in corresponding moves.