Phillips was designated for assignment by the Orioles on Friday.
Phillips was traded to the Orioles on Aug. 2, but he will now be placed on waivers. Other teams will be able to claim him, otherwise he will report to Triple-A Norfolk or be released outright. The 28-year-old owns a .144 average with five homers, 15 RBI, 22 runs scored and seven stolen bases over 83 games with the Rays and Orioles this season.
