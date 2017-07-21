Orioles' Caleb Joseph: Soaring with new confidence

Joseph said a major difference in his resurgent 2017 campaign has been a higher level of confidence than he had last year, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Joseph has been arguably the best backup catcher in MLB this year. After posting failing to knock in a run while slashing just .174/.216/.197 over 49 contests last year, the 31-year-old owns a .299/.329/.461 line through 54 games this season. Out of all backstops with at least 100 plate appearances in 2017, Joseph's 108 wRC+ is tied for 12th, while O's starter Welington Castillo is 24th with a 91 wRC+. Even as a backup, Joseph has proven worthy of a starting role in leagues that start two catchers.