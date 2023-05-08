site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Orioles' Cedric Mullins: On bench Monday
Mullins is absent from the Orioles' lineup for Monday's game against the Rays, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.
With the Rays throwing ace left-hander Shane McClanahan, it's a well-timed night off for Mullins. Ryan McKenna will patrol center field.
