Mullins is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks.

The lefty-hitting Mullins is on the bench for the second straight game against a right-handed starting pitcher, with Colton Cowser once again sliding over from left field to cover center field in Mullins' stead. The Orioles haven't indicated that Mullins is dealing with an injury or illness, so the back-to-back days out of the lineup likely indicate that he's at risk of moving into a part-time role, if he hasn't already. Mullins is off to a rough start to the season, having posted a career-low .611 OPS and career-worst 25.2 percent strikeout rate across 131 plate appearances.