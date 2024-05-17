Mullins is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Mariners, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

Mullins will be on the bench for the third time in the last five games despite the O's facing a right-handed pitcher Friday. The left-handed Mullins is amid a massive slump, batting .085 with a 30.2 percent strikeout rate in 63 plate appearances since April 22. Colton Cowser has been earning more work in center field and will start there Friday while Kyle Stowers and Ryan O'Hearn fill out the outfield.