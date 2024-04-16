Mullins went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a sacrifice fly in Monday's 7-4 win over the Twins.

Mullins' fifth-inning blast was ultimately the hit that put the game out of the Twins' reach. The outfielder has hit safely in seven straight games, and he's homered in each of the last two contests. He's batting .265 with an .872 OPS, four long balls, 13 RBI, 12 runs scored, two stolen bases and two doubles over 16 contests. Mullins has hit no higher than fifth in the order this season, but that's allowed him to be more involved in run production with his hot start to the campaign.