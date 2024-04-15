Mullins went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a double in Sunday's 6-4 win over the Brewers.

Mullins has hit safely in six straight games, including Saturday's effort off the bench. The center fielder remains in a starting role, but manager Brandon Hyde will have to get creative about how he balances playing time for four outfielders with Colton Cowser's torrid start to the season. To his credit, Mullins has defended his place in the lineup well, batting .261 with an .827 OPS, three homers, two stolen bases, 10 RBI and 11 runs scored over 15 contests.