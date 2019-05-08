Orioles' Chris Davis: Out of lineup against Sale

Davis is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Red Sox, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Davis will unsurprisingly head to the bench Wednesday to avoid a lefty-on-lefty matchup with Chris Sale. Trey Mancini will cover first base in his absence, with Joey Rickard picking up a start in right field as a result.

