Orioles' Chris Davis: Returns to Friday's lineup

Davis (neck) is starting at first base and batting sixth against the Yankees on Friday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Davis sat out Wednesday contest with the neck issue, but appears no worse for wear after Thursday's scheduled off day. The 32-year-old has a .159/.246/.302 slash line with zero home runs over 44 at-bats in September.

