Orioles' Chris Davis: Sits for second game

Davis is sitting for the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Twins, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Davis went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored in the afternoon game. Rio Ruiz will slide over to first base for the nightcap, with Hanser Alberto starting at third.

