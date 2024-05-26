Cowser went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 4-1 win over the White Sox.

Cowser had gone 1-for-18 over the previous six games, though he's maintained a starting role in the Orioles' lineup despite the slump. The outfielder burst onto the scene early in the season, but he's batting a poor .185 (12-for-65) with five extra-base hits and six RBI over 21 contests in May. Cowser is up to seven homers, 24 RBI, 17 runs scored, three stolen bases and a .248/.341/.475 slash line through 164 plate appearances. His strikeout rate has also ticked up to 30.5 percent, which makes it tough for him to get back on track. If Cowser's struggles worsen, Kyle Stowers or Austin Hays could be candidates to see more playing time.