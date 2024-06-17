Cowser went 2-for-2 with a two-run home run, a walk and a stolen base Sunday against the Phillies.

Cowser recorded a homer and a steal in the same game for the first time in his career, while the two hits he recorded represent just his second multi-hit effort since May 19. In total, Cowser reached base all four times he came to the plate, including on a walk and a hit-by-pitch. For the season, Cowser is slashing .234/.326/.442 with nine homers, 31 RBI, 28 runs and five steals over 227 plate appearances.