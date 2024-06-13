Cowser hit a two-run home run in his lone at-bat in Wednesday's 4-2 win over Atlanta.

Cowser entered the game as a defensive replacement for Ryan O'Hearn in the top of the eighth inning, and he was able to make some noise on offense with his go-ahead blast a half-inning later. The homer was Cowser's first since May 26 and just his second since the start of May, as his hot start to the year has faded. He's batting just .196 over his last 16 contests, though Cedric Mullins' struggles at the plate have allowed Cowser to maintain a decent share of playing time. The 24-year-old is slashing .234/.324/.436 with eight homers, four stolen bases, 29 RBI and 27 runs scored across 216 plate appearances.