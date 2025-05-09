Cowser (thumb) was seen playing catch Friday, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Cowser landed on the 10-day injured list in late March due to a fractured left thumb and was transferred to the 60-day IL on April 28. He has taken the next step in his recovery program by playing catch, though manager Brandon Hyde relayed that Cowser is "a little ways away" from swinging a bat, per Weyrich.