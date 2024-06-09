Cowser went 0-for-1 with a walk and a stolen base in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Rays.

Cowser has seen fairly steady playing time recently, but he's gone just 7-for-56 (.125) with a 4:19 BB:K over his last 18 contests. He was on the bench to begin Saturday's contest but entered as a replacement for Kyle Stowers (wrist). Left field and center field have been up for grabs for the Orioles with Cowser, Cedric Mullins and Austin Hays all struggling to some extent. For the season, Cowser is slashing .229/.325/.417 with seven home runs, four steals, 26 RBI and 26 runs scored over 203 plate appearances. Pending the promotion of an outfielder from Triple-A Norfolk, Cowser should continue to play regularly versus right-handed pitchers at a minimum, though he hasn't hit well enough to maintain an everyday role.