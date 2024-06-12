Cowser is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against Atlanta.

Cowser will retreat to the bench Wednesday, opening up a spot in center field for Cedric Mullins. With Austin Hays making a second straight start in left field after a four-game absence due to a rib injury, the Baltimore outfield is more crowded these days, but Hays and Cowser should have an edge over the struggling Mullins for starting roles alongside right fielder Anthony Santander more often than not. Cowser is hitting just .161 since the beginning of June but still holds a 206-point edge over Mullins in OPS on the season (.738 to .532).