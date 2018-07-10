Valencia went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and a walk in the first half of Monday's doubleheader against the Yankees.

Valencia delivered a clutch hit in the sixth inning, blasting a three-run homer to give the Orioles a 5-4 lead. Prior to the game, he'd been hitless in his last eight tilts, with his batting average dipping from .286 to .258 over that span.