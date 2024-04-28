site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Orioles' David Banuelos: Outrighted to Triple-A
RotoWire Staff
Banuelos cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Norfolk by the Orioles on Saturday.
Banuelos is no longer on the 40-man roster but has accepted an outright assignment and will remain in the Orioles organization. He'll give the club some catching depth.
