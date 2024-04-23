The Orioles optioned Banuelos to Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday.
The 27-year-old had his contract selected by Baltimore on Monday but was only with the big club one day as prospect Heston Kjerstad was promoted Tuesday. Banuelos isn't likely to receive another look with the Orioles if Adley Rutschman and James McCann stay healthy.
