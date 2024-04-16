The Orioles selected Banuelos' contract from Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday.

Banuelos will give the Orioles additional depth behind the plate, though he isn't expected to see much playing time behind Adley Rutschman and James McCann. He's appeared in just two games at Triple-A this year, going 3-for-11 with a home run and two RBI, and he will be making his MLB debut whenever he gets into a game. Tyler Wells (elbow) was placed on the 15-day injured list in a corresponding move, and Livan Soto was designated for assignment in order to clear space on the 40-man roster.