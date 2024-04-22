Banuelos had his contract selected from Triple-A Norfolk by the Orioles on Monday.

Banuelos was optioned outright to Norfolk on Friday after clearing waivers, but he'll now return to the big-league roster. The catcher appeared in the team's 11-3 win over the Twins on April 16, failing to get on base in his only at-bat of the season. He'll replace Austin Hays (calf) on Baltimore's roster after Hays was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday while outfielder Peyton Burdick was designated for assignment, opening a spot on the 40-man roster for Banuelos.