Baltimore designated Banuelos for assignment Wednesday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Banuelos was with the big club for just one day, flying out in a pinch-hitting appearance in his major-league debut in Tuesday's 11-3 win over the Twins. The Orioles have yet to announce a corresponding move, but they still need to add a starting pitcher to the roster for Wednesday's series finale.