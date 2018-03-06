Hess was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

It appears Hess will report to Triple-A to open the season after spending the previous two seasons with Double-A Bowie. He posted a 3.85 ERA across 154.1 innings (26 starts) with the Baysox last season, and could be used as an emergency big-league starter at some point in 2018 if he holds his own following the jump to Triple-A.