Orioles' David Hess: Optioned to minors
Hess was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
It appears Hess will report to Triple-A to open the season after spending the previous two seasons with Double-A Bowie. He posted a 3.85 ERA across 154.1 innings (26 starts) with the Baysox last season, and could be used as an emergency big-league starter at some point in 2018 if he holds his own following the jump to Triple-A.
More News
-
Sleepers 2.0: Brand-name versions
Heath Cummings says notoriety doesn't stop these guys from being sleepers on draft day.
-
Breakouts 2.0: Like first-rounders
Heath Cummings looks for next year's first round picks and other breakout candidates.
-
Busts 2.0: Cooling on Arizona
Heath Cummings starts his updated bust column by discussing the Arizona Diamondbacks offen...
-
Spring Takes: Dahl, Duggar make inroads
Jason Kipnis continues his monster spring for Cleveland, and David Dahl and Steven Duggar are...
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Thames
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball: 2018 Busts to avoid
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...