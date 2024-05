Tate was recalled by the Orioles on Friday from Triple-A Norfolk.

Tate was sent down to Baltimore's Triple-A affiliate at the end of April, but he will be brought back up as righty Jonathan Heasley gets sent down. Tate has appeared in 11 games with the Orioles this season, logging a 2.84 ERA and 1.03 WHIP with a 6:6 K:BB across 12.2 innings.