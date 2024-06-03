Tate (2-1) allowed two runs on four hits and struck out one over 1.1 innings to take the loss and a blown save Sunday versus the Rays.

Tate ran into trouble in the eighth inning and ultimately gave up a two-run double to Jose Siri. This left Tate with the loss while also ending his 10-inning scoreless streak at the major-league level. The right-hander has a 2.79 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 11:6 K:BB over 19.1 innings this season. While he doesn't have a save or a hold in 2024, he should continue to be an option for occasional high-leverage spots.