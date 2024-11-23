The Blue Jays non-tendered Tate on Friday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Tate began the 2024 regular season with the Orioles, but he was designated for assignment in late August to make room for Forrest Wall on Baltimore's 40-man roster. The Blue Jays claimed Tate off waivers Sept. 1, and the 30-year-old allowed two runs on four hits and three walks while striking out four over 3.1 innings with Toronto. There was interest from the Blue Jays to bring back Tate for 2025, but the right-hander had a projected $1.9 million salary in arbitration, per Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca. Across 33 major-league outings in 2024, Tate posted a 4.66 ERA and 1.47 WHIP over 36.2 innings, and now that he's entered free agency, he'll look to catch on with a team looking to add right-handed pitching to its bullpen.